City of Boise to "preserve" Sage Mobile Home Park as an affordable housing option

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has purchased the Sage Mobile Home Park to preserve affordable housing options within city limits. Located on the Boise Bench, Sage Mobile Home Park is a 2-acre property off Malad Street that backs up to Shoshone Park.

The city notified mobile home park residents that the City of Boise and Ada County Housing Authorities will assume property management responsibilities moving forward. According to a release from the City of Boise, "[There are] no immediate plans to redevelop the park."

Instead, city officials hope to repair the park's aging electrical system while providing "additional improvements" to various lots. Whatever improvements are made, the city wants "to ensure no residents are displaced from their homes."

“Ensuring we have a home for everyone, at Boise budgets, includes preserving existing affordable housing,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Our housing team is exploring innovative solutions and partnerships to take care of our most vulnerable residents, many of whom are at risk of being displaced from their homes. The purchase of Sage Mobile Home Park will keep 26 more homes affordable for Boiseans and allow us to invest in improvements to the park to address life and safety issues.”

This purchase is just the latest in the city's goal of maintaining 1,000 existing affordable housing units.