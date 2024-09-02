CABI hosts first annual Idaho Jewish Festival

BOISE, IDAHO — For the first time in seven years, the Jewish Community brought back Deli Days but rebranded it as the first annual Idaho Jewish Festival.



Deli Days have been going on for decades, and has not been held since 2017.

Until 2017 Boise's Jewish community came together every year for Deli Days. But, after a seven-year absence, the community is back together for the first annual Idaho Jewish Festival.

"This is a way to give back to the community and share what we are all about," said Director, Roy Ledesma.

Hundreds gathered at Ahavath Beth Israel in Boise where the synagogue hosted the first annual Idaho Jewish Festival.

One attendee said, "The main reason is to let the community know who we are and what we stand for."

"And to show that we are a warm and welcoming community," continued Ledesma.

Folks were entertained by several music performances, as well as a local Israeli dance group.

Janet Lawrence of the Israeli Folk Dance group said, "We are here to share that joy with the community, and the community should know that they have a small but joyful group of Jews and Israeli folk dancers in the community."

Attendees also got to enjoy authentic food.

"They had a really big reputation and big shoes to fill, and everyone was like 'oh my gosh! A bagel shop with Jewish roots. Maybe we will do deli days,'" smiled Jamie Goldstein, owner of Goldstein's Bagels and Bialys.

Many were just excited to be able to enjoy the festival’s long-awaited return.

"I'm just thrilled to be here. The weather is nice, the smoke is tolerable. It's a good crowd, a lot of people. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves," said one man enjoying the music.

Another added, "I am very very impressed with the festival. The support of the community is terrific."

"They are a real part of our community globally and in Idaho, they are doing an amazing job," finished another woman.

One kid said, "It is really nice to be able to see everyone and be able to talk."