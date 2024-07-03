BPD investigates fatal single-vehicle crash on Owyhee St

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department and Boise Fire responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Owyhee St and W Malad St on Tuesday, July 2 shortly after 10pm.

When they arrived, officers found a car near the roadway that had crashed and was on fire.

According to BPD, evidence indicates the driver was moving south on Owyhee St at high speeds when she lost control of the car and hit the median at the intersection head-on.

Bystanders were able to remove a male passenger from the vehicle as it burned, but the driver remained stuck inside the vehicle. She was later removed from the car while Boise Fire worked to extinguish the flames.

The driver passed away from her injuries shortly after the crash and the male passenger in the car remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the identity of the driver will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office after her next of kin has been notified.