Boise students return for the first day of school

BOISE, Idaho — Classes have started for students in the Boise School District. The day went smoothly for many excited teachers and students but a potential gas leak caused some problems for Roosevelt Elementary.



Wednesday, August 14 was the first day of school for the Boise School District.

Roosevelt Elementary experienced an evacuation "due to the smell of natural gas" according to Boise School District.

Roosevelt students and staff are safe and were able to return back to the school.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

School is back and it was a smooth morning for Whitney Elementary.

“We know that they feel connected and this is where they belong and so that first day brings us all back together and the learning journey starts,” says Rebecca Severson, Whitney Elementary Principal.

Students saw their friends, teachers, said goodbye to their parents and said hello to the new school year.

We spoke to one fourth grader, Kaiden, who says his favorite subject is math, he explains, " It just gets my mind going.”

Another student, Maverick says his favorite thing to do at school is play on the playground.

Luckily for him some students did get to start their day on the playground.

Whitney Elementary Principal Rebecca Severson says that overall this Wednesday’s first day arrivals went well.

She says, “trust the teachers trust the process, be patient it will be hectic the first few days and then we ease into a routine and everything smooths out and we get going.”

While it was a smooth day for most schools in the district, just 15 minutes down the road from Whitney.

Roosevelt Elementary had to evacuate their building.

According to Boise School District's post on (x) formerly known as twitter, the evacuation was due to the smell of natural gas.

Students and staff walked from Roosevelt to Adams Elementary around 10:50 A.M. staying in place until the building was cleared by Intermountain gas.

Around 12:30 students safely made their way back to Roosevelt.

