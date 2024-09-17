BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A new development is coming to the Boise Bench. On Federal Way a 194-unit five story building will be constructed. Neighbors on Pico Street raise concerns over the height of the building and the area's density.

Neighbors, including Karen Moore, express concerns over building height and increased traffic.

The project has been approved by the Design Review Commission but requires design changes on exterior and materials.

More housing is coming to Boise.

I'm your Boise Bench Neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis, off Federal Way, where a new housing project aims to bring 194 apartments.

But, neighbors tell me they're less concerned about additional housing and more worried about what impacts a five-story building will bring to their neighborhood.

"I just feel like that's too much density for this area," said Karen Moore, a resident on Pico Street.

Karen Moore lives on Pico Street, a small side street on the Boise Bench with only a handful of homes, but soon, they'll be overshadowed - by a multi-story apartment complex for the adjacent property.

"I think it's definitely out of character for our neighborhood but aside from that I just think they need to give some consideration to compatibility and the amount of density they're bringing in."

Right now, residents can catch the sunrise looking east, concerned the new building will block their morning view with additional concerns come winter.

"When you're going to have wet conditions, snow, and it's going to turn to ice it will be hard for that snow to ever melt."

Hawkins Companies is in charge of the five-story project at the corner of Kootenai and Federal.

Although it includes plans for underground parking, neighbors on nearby Pico Street share concerns beyond the height of the building.

With hundreds of new neighbors, Moore and others worry about increased traffic and parking problems along their narrow and quiet streets.

"With the commercial space in there, I'm convinced that there will still be parking on the street, and as you can tell you know there hasn't been a car driving by since we've been out here."

Earlier this month, the project was brought to the design review commission for approval.

The project will move forward, but commissioners asked the design team to make changes to the exterior design and material choice ahead of their next work session.

As for neighbors:

"My plan is to put out a petition online. If I do file the appeal, it would be in front of the city council. The appeal to city council really would be that this is incongruent with this neighborhood I know they can do it I know the zoning allows it, but I don't think they should be approving this."

ACHD tells me a traffic study has been conducted for the area.

The highway district adding that one neighbor has requested a shade study, but that is the responsibility of the City of Boise as it's associated to the height of the building.