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Boise Police ask for public's help in identifying suspect accused of armed robbery

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Boise Police Department
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BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying an adult male suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery on the southern end of the Boise Bench during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 5.

The Boise Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the robbery, which is said to have occurred in a parking lot of the 3200 block of S. Vista Avenue at approximately 12:40 a.m.

People who may know the suspect are urged to call Ada County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 208-37-6790. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Idaho.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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