Boise Police say missing 16-year-old has been found safe

A.J. Howard
UPDATE (As of 4 p.m.): Boise Police says that Kie has been located safely.

Boise Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Kie, who police say is believed to be a runaway.

They were last seen on Wednesday, April 23, near Libby Lane in Boise.

Kie has dark hair and is roughly 5’5, and 160-170 lbs. Boise Police say that they have conducted an area search and are currently working with family and friends to determine other possible locations.

If you’ve seen Kie or have any information about their whereabouts, contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

