Intersection back open to traffic following life-threatening pedestrian crash near Curtis Road

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise police say the area of Emerald Street and Curtis Road is back open to traffic following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boise Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a driver and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes in the area were closed while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will update this article as more information becomes available.

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