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Intersection back open to traffic following life-threatening pedestrian crash near Curtis Road

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BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise police say the area of Emerald Street and Curtis Road is back open to traffic following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boise Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a driver and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes in the area were closed while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will update this article as more information becomes available.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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