Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise Bench

Actions

Boise Police investigating vehicle-pedestrian crash near Overland and Curtis Roads

797.jpg
Idaho Transportation Department / 511
797.jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (As of 12:30 p.m.): Overland Road has reopened, according to BPD.

Boise Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday morning near Overland and Curtis Roads in Boise. Traffic is blocked in both directions as crews investigate and work to clear the scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, according to BDP.

The investigation is ongoing; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Jessica Davis