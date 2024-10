UPDATE (10:25 a.m.): The scene is now clear. BPD was able to safely resolve the incident.



Boise police are asking people to avoid the area of Cole and Overland Road in Boise. Police say they are responding to an armed individual in a vehicle in the area.

There is currently a large police presence near Cole and Overland Road, and traffic is being redirected. The public is asked to avoid the area, if possible.

