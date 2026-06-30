Boise Open media day spotlights charity impact, sponsor invitations

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The 2026 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron used its annual media day on Tuesday to announce sponsor’s exemptions for Caldwell native Tyler Aldridge and professional golfer John Daly II.

Tournament officials made the announcement at Hillcrest Country Club in front of media, sponsors and partners during the event, which also featured updates on ticket sales, charity funding and tournament programming.

Aldridge, a Boise State alum and former Idaho high school champion, has competed in the event seven times. Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly, recently turned professional and is making early starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Officials highlighted the tournament’s continued charitable impact, noting that 100% of ticket sales benefit local nonprofits through the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program. Since 1990, the event has raised more than $42 million for charity.

The Boise Open returns Aug. 13–16 at Hillcrest Country Club. Concerts featuring Nelly, Counting Crows and HARDY will follow play each night.

Friday and Saturday tickets are sold out, with Thursday expected to follow soon. Sunday final-round tickets remain $10 and include Junior Golf Day presented by St. Luke’s Health Plan.

More information is available at AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.

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