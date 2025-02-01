Boise man sentenced for drug trafficking will spend 20 years to life behind bars

BOISE, Idaho — 51-year-old Jeremiah Allen of Boise was sentenced on Wednesday by Ada County Prosecutor, Jan Bennetts to serve 20 years to life for trafficking methamphetamine and delivering cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and bath salts.

According to a release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremiah Allen must serve 20 years before he will be eligible for parole.

Back in February of 2024, Boise Police were notified of a deceased individual at a residence off Fairview Avenue and were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered the deceased individual, Talia Salzano as well as Mr. Allen, inside the home. A subsequent investigation was launched into the cause of Ms. Salzano's death.

Upon further investigation, surveillance footage showed Jeremiah Allen giving Talia Salzano "a lethal combination of controlled substances from which she overdosed and died."

“On behalf of my office, we extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Salzano’s loved ones for her tragic death. Those looking to distribute illegal, dangerous drugs in our community should be deterred by this sentence Judge Baskin handed down.” - Jan Bennetts, Ada County Prosecutor





Authorities also discovered mass quantities of narcotics in Mr. Allen's possession, including 154 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. An Ada County jury found him guilty on four counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and one count of Trafficking Methamphetamine. He later pleaded guilty to an additional count of Trafficking Methamphetamine from a different criminal investigation.