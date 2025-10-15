Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise man arrested after threatening mall employees with a knife

Boise Police Department
Idaho News 6
Boise Police Department
BOISE BENCH, Idaho — 20-year-old Boise man, Carlos Delgado-Aleman, was arrested and charged with two felony charges of aggravated assault after police say he threatened employees with a knife at Boise Towne Square Mall.

Police responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. Through investigation, they determined the suspect first fought with employees at a store kiosk.

Police say he returned a short time later and threatened those employees before putting on a mask and fleeing.

He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

