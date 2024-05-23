Boise Fire clears mercury spill at house under remodel

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — At around 10:30 am on Thursday, May 23, Boise Fire responded to reports of a mercury spill at a house being remodeled on the 5500 block of W. Franklin Rd after an asbestos company located the spill while clearing floorboards.

The Boise Fire HazMat team rushed to the scene and began checking the exposure levels of the employees. Thankfully, no medical issues or injuries have been reported in relation to the incident. All of the workers were released after being cleared.

The cause of the spill remains unknown, a cleanup company is now on the scene to clean the mercury.

The Boise Fire team reminds community members to call 911 immediately if you locate a mercury spill.