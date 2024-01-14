Boise digs out after huge snowstorm on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday storms brought six inches of snow to the Boise Bench forcing people to shovel snow, clean off their cars and dig out on Sunday.

We ran into Nick Salyer who had the same task as me as both of us live on the corner of our blocks forcing us to shovel two sections of sidewalks.

"Yeah, I’m tired," said Nick. "I didn’t keep up on this side over the past couple of days so it all the built up so I’m paying for it now."

Boise City code requires residents to shovel their sidewalks, but it has been tough to keep up. I know I've struggled, but with no snow in the forecast for a few days, Sunday created the perfect chance to catch up and get the sidewalks clear before school on Monday.

It's also recommended for people to not shovel the snow into the street. That's a tall task for Nick with one section having a fence next to the sidewalk. He solved this problem by throwing the snow over the fence into his yard.

"I just don’t want to see any other cars get stuck, I actually helped a neighbor she was trying to pull out and got stuck at that little intersection," said Nick. "I know when it builds up it makes it harder to drain when it melts so I figured why not just launch it over my fence, get a good workout out of it and my dog loves the snow so it gives her more snow in the yard to play in."

We checked out some of the roads and the main arterial roads were snow-covered, but not that slick. Conditions continued to improve as the day went along. The side streets are a different story as they will be the last ones for the plows to attack.

The road up to Bogus Basin Road on Saturday night wasn't in bad shape. We got more snow in town then they got up on the mountain on Saturday. Click here for my video on night skiing at Bogus Basin.

Bogus Basin does a good job of posting updates on their Facebook page about ski conditions, road conditions and how the parking lots are looking.

Bogus Basin sold out for day tickets on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the weekend even happened, but I was able to get up for some night skiing in the storm and conditions were good as Bogus Basin has received nearly three feet of snow in the last week.