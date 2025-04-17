Boise Depot celebrates 100 years of history

BOISE, Idaho — It’s a party at the Boise Bench. I’m your neighborhood reporter, Jessica Davis, and we’re going back to the roaring 20s. That's the theme of the Boise Depot's centennial celebration.

A century ago, the first train pulled into the station, kicking off a chapter of history that still echoes through Boise today.

Michael Johnson says, “My dad was here in 1925, the opening of it, and I just thought I should show up for him. He’s no longer with us, and he pointed out where he stood. There was a big crowd around here.”

And a big crowd showed up to the centennial celebration, learning about the history while also embracing the Roaring ’20s time period. We asked some attendees about their costume prep in anticipation of the event.

"It’s a flapper dress from 1925, and it’s got that beautiful hem. And my hat, I crocheted it. But this is how they wore it, or with feathers,” said Suzanne Witschen.

Attendees could take pictures at the photo booth, hear the sounds of the BSU Jazz Band, and take in the overall essence of the train depot.

Like 10-year-old Grayson, whose first time at the depot was at the celebration.

Grayson says, “It’s very interesting because it’s like a time capsule, because you get to see all this stuff from back then. It’s very cool. I especially like seeing the trains and all their mechanics, that’s very cool.”

The evening was full of memories, old and new, celebrating one of Boise’s most recognizable landmarks.

Michael Johnson said, “When I rode the train with my parents, I was in grade school, and it was late at night, like 10 o’clock, and we caught the train to go to Portland. But it’s part of the heritage, and that’s why I decided to come down.”

All proceeds from the sale of Boise Depot Centennial merchandise will go towards Depot restoration.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy