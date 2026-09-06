Boise considers changing tennis courts to pickleball courts at Owyhee Park

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The city of Boise is asking for feedback from residents as it considers changing some or all of the tennis courts at Owyhee Park to pickleball courts.

Boise Parks and Recreation said the changes would be made to meet the growing demand for dedicated pickleball courts in the city.

Two options are being considered by city leaders:



Replace all four tennis courts with 12 pickleball courts

Retain two tennis courts and add six pickleball courts

Residents can provide feedback online AT THIS LINK.

The city said there's a need for easier access to pickleball courts on the Boise Bench. While the closest tennis courts are less than a mile away, the closest pickleball courts are more than five miles away at Eagle Rock Park, according to officials.

Owyhee Park is located on the Bench near Vista Avenue and I-84.