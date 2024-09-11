Boise Bicycle Project introduces Open Streets Boise

BOISE, Idaho — You might have heard of the Goathead Fest, but the Boise Bicycle Project is introducing something new this year. I'm your Boise Bench Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis,, where soon Latah Street will be shut down for BBP's Open Streets Boise.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This year we're excited to announce open streets Boise it's the next iteration of our community event series building on Goathead." Devin Mccomas, Executive Director of Boise Bicycle Project.

Goathead fest is a Boise Bicycle Project staple, now the event is evolving bringing the love of biking to this Boise Bench neighborhood.

"So, we're taking it to the streets what we're doing is joining a global movement called opening in which citizens close down the street in their neighborhood and their empowered to see their public space as something that works for them." McComas

The idea for open streets is well making the space open, that means eliminating cars and inviting cyclists, skaters, and walkers to take over the street.

The idea with open streets is activating the space, so while we'll have concerts, we'll have shows, we'll have skate activations it's also about enjoying that public space where you can feel safe, come together as a community.

Open streets will be in the Latah neighborhood on Septeber 22nd from noon to 5 p.m. The street will be closed from the cemetery to Cassia Park.

"The big opportunity here is we get to take the event, out of Downtown Boise and in the communities where we know we're giving away bikes, that people might not have access to bikes. We're demonstrating we need to invest in infrastructure in those communities that their safety is important that they can join us as a cyclist, as a person who walks around the neighborhood, as an artist.

Each year newly named festival will find a new neighborhood, giving bike lovers across Boise a chance to experience open streets.

Goathead Fest isn't completely gone, there will be a Boise Goathead fest zone, with a DJ and some interesting looking bikes.