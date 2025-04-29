Boise Avenue CLOSED due to emergency sewer repairs

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Avenue, between Protest Road and Broadway Avenue, will be closed starting Wednesday.

The road will remain closed for the next few days as crews work to complete emergency repairs on a failing sewer line north of Highland Street near Vermont Avenue.

Repair work will likely be complete by "end of the day on Friday," reports ACHD.

Traffic will be restricted to local access only. Crews will be on hand to direct local traffic around the closure.

Motorists should expect delays for the rest of the week and plan alternate routes when necessary.