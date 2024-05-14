Board of Trustees hears boundary timeline process and parent concerns

The Boise School District board of trustees reviewed the boundary timeline process for Owyhee students if the school transitions into an early learning center.

The timeline consists of creating a committee, getting public input, and creating a few proposals for the future of the school.

Ultimately, the Trustees decided to take some time to debrief on the process and come up with the best answer.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Members of the school district addressed the board of trustees regarding Owyhee Elementary’s proposed transition from K through 6 to an Early Learning Childhood Center.

If Owyhee closes those students will go to neighboring schools, and to determine what school a boundary timeline was created. Lanette Daw is the supervisor for transportation, traffic safety, and boundaries for the district and says the committee will consider many factors.

She says “We will look at student growth and enrollment, enrollment in all the neighboring schools, and if that's increasing or declining we also study housing developments and watch for where we may be having some new kids coming in from the area.”

The process begins with getting together a committee consisting of the Owyhee principal, neighboring school principals, parents, district admin, and more. Once the committee has all of the information they need, they’ll come up with a proposal for community input.

“Once we have those proposals ready after community input then we come back to the school board and that’s when the school board will have an opportunity to make a vote on what the committee is proposing to be the new boundaries for that area,” says Daw.

The meeting went on with parents expressing their concern for this proposed change.

The trustees heard the parents and decided to take some time to debrief on the process and come up with the best answer.