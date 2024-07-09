BLM invites public to discuss renewable energy, fire status in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Resource Advisory Council with the Bureau of Land Management is hosting a meeting on Thursday, July 11 at the BLM Idaho State Office and virtually via Zoom.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the discussion during a 30-minute public comment period.

Topics such as renewable energy, recreation, restoration and fuels treatments, fire status, and updates from the Idaho State Office will be discussed at the meeting.

“Insights from the citizen-based Resource Advisory Council play an important role in the BLM’s management of Idaho’s public lands,” said BLM Acting Idaho State Director Peter Ditton. “This meeting will provide a valuable opportunity for Council members and the public to receive updates on BLM’s management of the public lands.”

The full agenda for the meeting is available here.

The meeting is set to run from 9am - 5pm, with the comment period scheduled for 1:15pm. Written questions or comments can also be submitted to the council before the meeting at mbyrne@blm.gov.