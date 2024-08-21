Another $3 million raised for local charities at the Albertsons Boise Open, setting Korn Ferry Tour record

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons and Chevron executives announced Monday that another $3 million dollars were raised for local charities from the 2024 Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Chevron.

The event has been held at Hillcrest Country Club for the last 35 years. In that time, the event has raised $39 million, a record on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The event is the first of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are looking to earn a PGA TOUR card.

The tournament runs from August 22-25, with concerts following the golf on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We look forward to entertaining our fans in Boise this week, showcasing PGA TOUR golf by day and sold-out concerts by night," said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event’s management company.