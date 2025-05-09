American elected Pope, Boise Catholics react with surprise and hope

BOISE, Idaho — Robert Prevost has been elected as Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. The historic selection has sparked excitement among local Catholics in Boise.

"When we saw the white smoke, I think it was me, actually, I went running down the hall. White smoke, white smoke, they're going to announce a new pope," said Deacon Scott Pearhill, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.

The announcement reverberated through local Catholic schools as well.

"They were like, he's the pope, he's the pope, and they screamed it down the halls, and we're like, yay, he got elected," said Fisher.

Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, marks a significant milestone as the first American elected to the papacy.

"The holy spirit blows where ever he wills and America is not an exception of a place where the holy spirit blows so it was kinda surprising but it was pleasant surprise," said Father Ezenwa Hippo, pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Pope Francis was known for his progressive voice and advocacy for the marginalized, leaving his successor with significant responsibilities.

"He will some way continue with the legacy of Pope Francis, thinking about the poor, the marginalized, those on the fringes," said Father Hippolytus.

Local church leaders hope the new pope will maintain important initiatives while bringing his own perspective.

"Being an advocate around the world for those who are in war zones, migrants. These are things that Pope Francis was already doing, and I hope that continues. I do also hope that he can bring further and more increased unity to Christianity, but also to the Roman Catholic Church," said Deacon Pearhill.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on just the second day of the conclave, stepping onto the balcony to address not only Vatican City but the world.