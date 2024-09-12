BOISE, Idaho — Right above Ann Morrison Park, a new staircase is being built, giving more than three thousand residents above and below Ann Morrison an easier way to get to the park.



Peasley Street Connection will bring a 94 step staircase connecting Peasley Street and Crescent Rim to Ann Morrison park.

The stairs are expected to be completed by Oct. 24, where a dedication event will be held.

The stairs will feature a runnel as well, for cyclists going up or down the stairs.

Along with the stairs, improvements are being made on Crescent Rim so pedestrians can have an easy and safe access while getting to the stairs.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

If you live on the bench, especially near the depot, you have to go down Americana or Capitol to get to Ann Morrison Park.

This staircase will make it easier for at least 3,500 residents to access the park.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director, Doug Holloway says, "We've heard from residents both above the Bench, as well as around Ann Morrison Park, that they wanted a safer connection between being at Ann Morrison Park and Downtown and being up here on the Bench and what this does is create that connection for us."

The stairs are expected to be finished this October with a dedication opening day on Oct. 24.

The staircase will also have a runnel, allowing you to easily walk your bike up or down the stairs.

"On the sidewalk there, they're putting in some landscaping in this area as well so as you access or come off the Peasley Connection, you've got a safe connection across Crescent Rim to this area and sidewalks that will take you to multiple locations," says Holloway.

Holloway says this project is on time and on budget.

You'll have the chance to use the stairs pretty soon with a dedication day on Oct. 24.