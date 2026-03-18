Working without pay: Boise TSA agents feel the strain of no paycheck as travel ramps up

BOISE, Idaho — It has been more than a month since a partial government shutdown halted some funding for the Department of Homeland Security, leaving Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers across the country without pay.

At the Boise Airport, TSA officers and travelers alike are now speaking out about the impact—especially as more than 160,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport during the busy spring break travel period. And some are raising concern over airport security.

WATCH | Boise TSA officers feel strain as spring break travel ramps up

Boise TSA officers face stress and security concerns amid shutdown, spring break

Les Speakman, who flew into Boise from California on Wednesday afternoon, said his travel experience was smooth, with no delays. Still, he acknowledged some uncertainty.

“When I got on the plane, there was a certain level of—how secure do I feel? TSA not getting paid is a security problem,” Speakman said.

RELATED | TSA warns some small US airports could close amid shutdown

TSA leaders say officers are continuing to show up and do their jobs, but the ongoing financial strain is becoming increasingly difficult.

“Officers are trying their best with what’s going on,” said Cameron Cochems, a lead TSA officer at the Boise Airport. “We’d like to say there’s not going to be any effect on security, but realistically, when people are focused on their families and what’s happening at home, it’s possible something could be missed, you know?”

Cochems said it has been more than a month since he and his coworkers received a full paycheck.

“Our officers are definitely stressed out,” he said. “They have financial responsibilities and family responsibilities, and right now they’re not able to take care of those things. When people have to call out because they can’t afford childcare or don’t have enough gas to make it to work, that puts a lot of strain on everyone.”

Cochems also serves as vice president for Idaho’s District 11 American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union.

According to TSA, more than 360 agents nationwide have resigned during the shutdown.

Despite the staffing challenges, Cochems said operations at the Boise Airport have remained steady, even with increased spring break travel. However, he noted that larger airports—such as those in Houston or Atlanta—could see more significant impacts.

“We really don’t want rain checks, we just want paychecks,” Cochems said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | BOI launches food drive to help federal employees missing paychecks during shutdown

TSA officers are expected to receive back pay once the shutdown ends. In the meantime, Cochems said community members can help support affected workers by donating nonperishable food, gas, or grocery gift cards. He also encouraged travelers to remain patient as officers continue working under difficult conditions.

Looking ahead, federal employees are urging lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would guarantee pay for government workers during future shutdowns.