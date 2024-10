BOISE, Idaho — The Transportation Security Administration announced on Wednesday that TSA officers at the Boise Airport have discovered 43 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2024, breaking the record of 42 which was set in 2023.

All of the firearms were discovered during routine X-ray screening at the security checkpoint, according to a TSA press release.

The most recent firearm discovery occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, which was the ninth firearm discovery in October.