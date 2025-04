BOISE, Idaho — Don't worry if you see smoke coming from south Boise this week — the Boise Fire Department is holding training at the Boise Airport to train for various airport emergencies.

Boise Fire Department

The Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting team is spending the week doing live fire training — these are taking place on April 2, 3, and 5. The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to provide realistic experience for firefighters stationed near the Boise Airport.