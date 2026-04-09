Possible measles exposure reported at the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is notifying travelers regarding a possible measles exposure event that happened at the Boise Airport on Sunday, Mar. 29, between the hours of 1:30 a.m and 7:40 a.m.

Airport officials are assisting the IDHW in informing passengers who came in close contact with the passenger with measles. Those who were at the airport during the aforementioned timeframe should be aware that they may develop symptoms.

According to IDHW, "Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk. People who aren’t protected against measles can get the virus up to two hours after someone else with measles left the same room or area. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. In some people, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, and death."

IDHW goes on to state that measles outbreaks are growing worldwide, including in the U.S. They reccomend children between 12-15 months of age receive the MMR vaccine. A second dose is recommended for those aged 4-6.