New spacious waiting area coming to Boise Airport

Posted at 11:13 AM, Jun 27, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — With the Treasure Valley growing, changes are coming to the Boise Airport waiting area with a transition expected later this summer.

According to the airport, the cell phone waiting area has been outgrown and now a new and more spacious waiting area in the economy parking lot to accommodate the growth.

The lot is a 5-7 minute drive from the terminal, which should take drivers about the same amount of time as a passenger would take walking from their gate to the curb for pickup.

No information on when the transition is set to begin has been released at this point, but notices from the Boise Airport will be available on their website or Facebook page.

