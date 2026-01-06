Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-84 westbound near Boise Airport

Ada County Highway District
BOISE, Idaho — A significant multi-vehicle car crash is being reported on westbound I-84 near the Vista exit by the Boise Airport.

Extrication was required on two of the vehicles involved, and one patient was taken to the hospital. Police and fire crews are still on the scene.

3 lanes are currently blocked, and transportation officials are urging the public to use alternative routes if possible.

A traffic cam looks westbound from the Broadway exit.

Major delays are expected as first responders and law enforcement work to secure and clear the scene.

For traffic updates, check Idaho 511.

