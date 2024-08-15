Military personnel to deploy to fight fires in Boise and Payette National Forests

BOISE, Idaho — 250 active-duty personnel with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be arriving at the National Interagency Fire Center on Saturday, August 17 to join the firefighting efforts in the Boise and Payette National Forests.

The group is set to assist fire crews in the area for up to 30 days.

The military assistance comes as several wildfires continue to spread through the Boise and Payette National Forests, including the Snag Fire which remains at 0% containment as it covers nearly 20,000 acres near Cascade.

Idaho News 6 will be attending the arrival on Saturday and provide further coverage on the military support to firefighting efforts in the Gem State.