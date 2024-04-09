In-flight emergency prompts unscheduled landing at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Air Canada Flight #997 had an unscheduled emergency landing at the Boise Airport on April 9. The flight was taking passengers from Mexico to Canada when pilots were forced to land in Boise.

According to a statement from Air Canada, the flight was diverted as a precautionary measure. During the flight, pilots received a cargo hold indicator light in the flight deck.

The 122 passengers on the flight can expect to finish their journey to Vancouver later today, with another flight scheduled for 5 pm out of the Boise Airport.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, though emergency personnel were called to the scene.

The 737-Max was flying from Mexico before diverting to Boise according to Flight Aware.

Details about the situation that prompted the emergency landing have not been released at this time. This article will be updated as the situation develops.