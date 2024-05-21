Plane safely lands at Boise Airport after in-flight emergency

BOISE, Idaho — An aircraft emergency has been reported at the Boise Airport. The report came in at 5:16 pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Reports indicate that Envoy Airlines Flight 3431 was diverted for an emergency landing at the Boise Airport. According to staff with the Boise Airport, the plane landed safely at 5:45 pm. Boise Fire has reported that all of the passengers and airline staff were safe as well.

The Envoy flight was traveling from Phoenix to Seattle when the in-flight emergency prompted a landing at the Boise Airport.

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on the scene at the Boise Airport. More details will be added to this article as they become available.