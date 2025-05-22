Idaho National Guard honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, a Memorial and Dedication Ceremony was held at the Gowen Field Memorial Park to honor those who have paid the ultimate price while serving our country.

“The sacrifice of these individuals is a stark reminder of the cost of our freedoms,” said Idaho Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Jenkins.

Following an opening prayer, helicopter flyover, and the playing of Taps, Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins says he “thanks God” for the courage of those in the military, and celebrates the blessing of freedom in America.

“In the darkest moments, let us find strength in the examples that they set,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins.

Jenkins gave the keynote speech at the Memorial Day ceremony, encouraging family and friends of fallen soldiers to continue their legacy by living their best lives.

He explains that this memorial ceremony was held before Monday’s national holiday so they could pay their respects together before going out into the Idaho community for different events.

“There’s flyovers that Aviation is in charge of, there’s Honor Guard doing ceremonies throughout the state. We’re doing events at the veterans cemetery and supporting numerous other things,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins.

17 dedication bricks were also officially added to Gowen Field Memorial Park, connecting the Idaho community to the Boise military base.

“Memorial Day is not just looking back, it’s about moving forward and carrying their legacy into the future,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jenkins.