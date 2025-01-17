Idaho National Guard deploys to assist with 60th Presidential Inauguration

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard deployed approximately 350 Soldiers and Airmen to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17 to assist with the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.

Idaho is one of about 40 states providing National Guard support for the event. Guardsmen will augment the Washington D.C. National Guard and work in support of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Capitol Police. Their duties will include crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response.

"Their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our nation exemplify the very best of our state and our military tradition," said Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “I have full confidence in their ability to represent Idaho with honor and ensure the safety and security of this historic event."

The National Guard’s roots in supporting presidential inaugurations date back to George Washington’s first inauguration and have been consistent since Abraham Lincoln's in 1861. This practice continues with this year’s mobilization.

"This is a really cool, once in a lifetime experience to go be a part of, so we are pretty excited," said SPC. Mikaela White who will make her first trip to D.C. "Personally, I just love serving my country so I’m very excited to be there and be able to support in any way that I can."

The Idaho National Guard previously provided support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in 2021 in a similar role. Additionally, a UH-60 Black Hawk company from Idaho was recently deployed to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for a year-long mission in support of the Joint Emergency Evacuation Plan for the National Capital Region. This deployment is part of a routine rotational mission supporting the U.S. Army.

"I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Idaho National Guard as they mobilize to support civil authorities during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.," said Donnellan.

Idaho’s citizen-Soldiers and Airmen will return to Idaho after the inauguration.