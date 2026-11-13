How the FAA ground stop is impacting Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop is impacting flights at Boise Airport on Friday afternoon.

The FAA ordered flights scheduled to depart U.S. airports to remain on the ground because of a communications issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country. Flights already in the air are being allowed to continue to their destinations.

Boise Airport confirmed the ground stop applies locally.

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“The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all airports, including at Boise Airport. Flights already en route to Boise will be allowed to land. Travelers should check directly with their airlines for the latest information about delays or cancellations,” the airport said.

The impacts are already being felt by some travelers. Idaho News 6 has been in contact with a passenger whose plane was stuck on the tarmac at Boise Airport for over an hour. The passenger said those onboard were allowed to get off the plane around 3:15 p.m.

An Idaho News 6 reporter at the airport said passengers were still checking in and going through TSA as usual, as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The FAA said the nationwide ground stop will remain in place until further notice.

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