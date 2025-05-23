Holiday Travel: Boise Airport, Idaho State Police expect busy weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport is expecting 28,000 travelers this holiday weekend as Memorial Day kicks off the summer travel season. Meanwhile, Idaho State Police are increasing patrols to ensure safety during what marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days" on Idaho roads.

"Memorial Day really kicks off the summer travel season for us, so from here until Labor Day, there really are the busiest travel days at the Boise airport," said Jennifer Kronberg, communications and marketing manager for the Boise Airport.

Airport officials are advising travelers to plan ahead, especially during peak travel times in the early morning, around lunch, and early evening.

"Those are the times you really want to show up a little bit early, maybe check our parkingto make sure there's still parking available and just plan to spend a little bit of extra time here don't be in a rush don't put it off until the last minute," Kronberg said.

For those hitting the road instead of flying, Idaho State Police are stepping up patrols to watch for impaired or distracted drivers.

"People are trying to maybe make up for the time that they lost in the traffic jams and then they'll speed once they get a clear way ahead of them obviously obey the speed limit its what keeps people safe and and it helps us avoid a lot of traffic incidents," said Trooper Emily Daniels of the Idaho State Police.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days," when Idaho law enforcement typically sees an increase in fatal crashes.

"A lot of times we're seeing aggressive driving, distracted driving, definitely put down your cellphones and just focus on the road," Trooper Daniels said.

Increased patrols will be visible along I-84, the Connector, Downtown Boise, and Highway 55.

ISP reminds drivers to move right if they see a patrol car with flashing lights behind them. Additionally, motorists should slow down and give space when passing emergency vehicles on the shoulder.

