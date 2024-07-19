Global IT issues causing Boise Airport flight delays

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport released a notice to travelers on Friday, July 19 informing them that the major internet outage affecting Microsoft systems is causing issues with some airlines that fly out of BOI.

Amid the outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said that several airlines requested assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved. Many major airlines said they will offer travel vouchers this weekend, allowing passengers to adjust their itineraries without paying change fees.

Airport officials are reminding travelers to check with their airline directly to get the most up-to-date information on specific flight statuses as the IT issues continue.

Flight status for airlines can also be viewed on iflyboise.com. Currently, a 10:50 am flight to Los Angeles from Delta Airlines and an 11:20 am flight to Denver from United Airlines are showing delays on the site.