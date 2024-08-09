Dozens of international firefighters train in Boise to fight Northwest wildfires

BOISE, Idaho — A majority of wildfires in the US are in the Northwest, leaving local resources stretched thin. National Interagency Fire Center called on Australian and New Zealand firefighters for help during this busy fire season.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“We have Crews going to Oregon and Washington state and they’re being deployed to four different fires,” said Brendon Grylls with Fire And Emergency New Zealand.

Around 70 firefighters from Australia and New Zealand are traveling to Boise during their off-season to help fight wildfires. While they're all experienced in their own countries, they learn how to navigate the Northwest and high desert terrain, and how to use firefighting tools specific to the area.

“The training today is basic training, using blankets, radios, [learning] different terminology, and generally any other information they may need out in the field,” said Grylls.

The international firefighters tell me this is the first time in recent years they’ve needed to come assist the states.

“This is our first deployment to the states since 2018. We also have crews on deployment to Canada as well,” said Grylls.

NIFC tells me local crews are being stretched thin with so many large forest fires in the Northwest, so they requested help a few weeks ago.

“Yes, definitely a reciprocal relationship where we learn from each country when firefighters come here, as well as American firefighters deploy to Australia and New Zealand. It is a really great opportunity to increase our training and awareness of operations in each other’s countries,” said Dave Haston.

Firefighters also build a tight-knit community through these deployments.

“When one of us needs help, we will come and provide it. So this is the 8th time that Australians have come to the United States to provide support. And our colleagues from the US came 5 times to help us in times of need,” said Country Fire Authority, Alen Slijepcevic from Australia.