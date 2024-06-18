Collapsed hangar at Boise Airport to be demolished this week

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney Enrique Serna, who is representing the families of two of the three victims killed here at the hangar collapse near the Boise Airport, has confirmed that demolition of the hangar is scheduled to begin this week.

According to Serna, the process will likely begin on Wednesday, June 19 or Thursday, June 20.

Big D Builders, who is conducting the demolition, shared the following statement with Idaho News 6:

“The [hangar] site at the Boise Airport has recently been released by OSHA. Since that time, additional site inspections by several parties have taken place; plans and safety protocols for removing the structure from the site have been developed; and it is now time to move forward. Demolition will begin this week. Our hearts are heavy as we continue to mourn and honor Mario, Mariano, and Craig. We, the families and employees of Big D Builders, Inc., remain grateful to the local community for their continued support as we have been overwhelmed by the love and compassion we have received from so many during this most difficult time.”

The families of the victims at the hangar collapse filed a letter of intent to sue on June 4, but the suit has not been formally presented at this time.