BUILDING COLLAPSE: Jackson Jet Center releases statement

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday night, Jackson Jet Center released a statement about the collapse of the building near the Boise Airport.



The building is owned by Jackson Jet Center

The building was a hanger that was under construction

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation



We now know more about what was going on at the construction site where this all happened.

And although that building is on Boise City property, It is owned by a private company: the nearby Jackson Jet Center.

The company released a statement, saying in part,

"This occurred just west of our existing Jackson Jet Center at our new 39,000-square-foot steel hangar under construction, where dozens of dedicated people were working on site. We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”

We expect to learn more about the building as more details develop.

