Boise Airport sets TSA screening record, here's what they confiscated

BOISE AIRPORT — The Boise Airport Transportation Security Administration set a record for the number of people screened at the airport's security checkpoint in a single day on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

On July 14, the TSA screened 9,503 people in Boise, surpassing the previous record of 9,467 people which was set the previous week on Sunday, July 7.

“The growth at BOI in recent months has been exceptional. In close partnership with the airport and airlines, we have been able to maintain the efficiency of our security operations despite the highest passenger volumes ever at BOI,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose.

The TSA is reminding travelers to avoid bringing restricted items when packing for their next trip. Some of the items confiscated on Sunday included canisters of propane and butane camping fuel and a stun gun which can not be transported outside of checked luggage.

The next day, Monday, July 15, TSA also confiscated three axes and more propane camping fuel.

“We have said it before and we will say it again. TSA is asking all travelers to know what is in your checked and carry-on luggage to ensure that you are not bringing prohibited items to the airport,” said TSA Idaho FSD Coose. “With a record number of people traveling, we all need to do our part and share in the responsibility to keep security operations running smoothly and efficiently."

Here are some tips to help all travelers have a smooth trip through the security checkpoint at any airport:

1. Arrive at the airport early and prepared. Allow ample time to park, navigate to the terminal, check luggage and proceed through the TSA security screening checkpoint. Keep in mind that most flights board 30 - 45 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time.

2. Be prepared for any scenario. In the security checkpoint, have your photo identification and boarding pass ready. This will keep you from slowing down the screening process for you and everyone behind you.

3. Listen to directions provided by TSA officers. The advisements are specific to the type of screening you will experience. The information given will make your screening experience quicker and smoother.

4. Pack smart. Always start with an empty bag to ensure you don’t inadvertently bring prohibited items to the security checkpoint. Place electronics larger than a cell phone and travel size liquids at the top of your carry-on so they can be easily accessed if you are required to remove them. Also, be sure that all liquids are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less if transporting them through the security checkpoint.

5. Get assistance prior to traveling. Ensure that carry-ons do not contain prohibited items since they slow down the security screening process. To determine whether an item is allowed or prohibited in carry-on luggage, download the MyTSA app and use the “What Can I Bring?” feature. Another option is to snap a picture of an item and send it to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger for real-time assistance. Travelers can also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).