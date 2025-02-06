Boise Airport sets new passenger traffic record in 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport set a new record for passenger traffic in 2024, with nearly 5 million passengers passing through its gates, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

According to a news release, the Boise Airport saw 4,990,885 passengers last year, up from 4,752,757 in 2023, an increase of over 238,000 passengers.

An airport spokesperson says uptick in passengers reflects the continued demand for air travel in the Treasure Valley region. "The impressive growth we’ve seen in the Treasure Valley certainly correlates to an increased demand for air service," said Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport Director.

Hupp also says that to accommodate an 81% increase in passengers over the last decade, the airport is undergoing a multiyear terminal expansion project known as BOI Upgrade. This includes a 7-story rental car center expected to open in 2026 and a new concourse with up to 10 new gates, with construction starting in 2027. Completed projects under BOI Upgrade include a new cell phone lot, a 5-level employee garage, and the expansion of the TSA security checkpoint from six to seven lanes.

Airline partners have also expanded their routes, with Alaska Airlines adding nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, and Bozeman, Montana, and American Airlines planning to restart service to Chicago O’Hare in June.

