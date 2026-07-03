Boise Airport receives $74 million in federal grants for runway and infrastructure upgrades

BOISE, Idaho — Federal aviation officials have directed $74 million in grant funding to Boise Airport, money the city says will shore up aging airfield infrastructure and position the facility to handle a passenger base that has nearly doubled over the past decade.

The funding arrives as three separate FAA awards. The largest, $59.4 million, covers reconstruction of one of the airport's 2 parallel runways, a project that broke ground in March and is scheduled to span two construction seasons. A $4.9 million companion grant will pay for centerline lighting and other visual guidance equipment on the rebuilt runway, tools designed to help pilots hold a stable approach path during landing.

Beth Sumner, Boise Airport deputy director of engineering, said travelers may not notice the work, but the airfield is where airport safety begins.

"The runways and airfield are the most critical pieces of infrastructure at an airport," Sumner said. "While they may not be as visible as a new terminal, these investments ensure Boise Airport can continue to safely and efficiently serve the Treasure Valley and the entire region for decades to come."

The third grant, $9.6 million, targets a different part of the airport entirely. That money will finish the south side of an aircraft parking apron tied to the future Concourse A. Work on the north side of the apron started in 2025, adding overnight parking spots for aircraft. Completing the south side will give airlines more planes staged for early morning departures and more room to add routes into and out of the region.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean framed the grants as part of a broader effort to pursue outside funding for city infrastructure.

"Boise is honored to receive these FAA grants, which will help advance three key infrastructure projects as our airport continues to support our region's growth," McLean said. "These grants are one of the many ways that we pursue strategic funding opportunities, investing in infrastructure that supports the services and quality of life Boiseans enjoy."

More than 5 million passengers moved through Boise Airport in 2025, an 81% increase from 2014 traffic levels. The airport serves as Idaho's primary commercial aviation hub and is considered a key driver of the state's tourism and business economy.

The three grants follow two previous grants awarded to the Boise Airport totalling $8.88 million to the Boise Airport (BOI) for infrastructure upgrades tied to the construction of the future Concourse A.

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