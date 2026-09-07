Boise Airport control tower evacuated after smoke odor reported

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport air traffic control tower was evacuated Sunday afternoon as a precaution after there was a report of a smoke odor.

The evacuation happened around 2:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson for the airport, no active fire has been reported.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration has sent a team to the airport to investigate the source of the odor.

The airport is not currently experiencing delays as a result of the evacuation, as aircraft are allowed to arrive and depart.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor their airline's app or to contact them for updates about their flights.