Avelo Airlines expands nonstop service from Boise to California wine country

BOISE, Idaho — Avelo Airlines is launching the first flight of their nonstop service from the Boise Airport (BOI) to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS) near the Bay Area and California Wine Country. The northern California area is home to towering redwoods, the Pacific coastline, and over 425 wineries.

“We are very excited to begin service to the San Fransisco Bay Area and California Wine Country from Boise," said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. "With the addition of this exclusive nonstop service, getting to this popular destination is now more affordable and easier than ever for travelers in southwest Idaho. This new route will also make getting from the Bay Area and Sonoma County to Boise a faster and smoother experience.”

The first flight to Sonoma County will leave Boise on Thursday, May 2 at 7:05 pm. Flyers taking the inaugural flight will get to participate in a wine tasting featuring local Sonoma County wine before the flight.

“We are so excited to see Avelo’s new nonstop to Sonoma County start today!," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "This route provides easy and convenient access to one of California’s premier wine country regions—and is sure to be a favorite weekend getaway for our passengers this summer.”

Following the inaugural flight, service to Sonoma County will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Special one-way fares start at $69. To reserve a seat on a future flight, you can visit AveloAir.com.