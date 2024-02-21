Avelo Airlines expands in Boise with exclusive nonstop service to California’s Bay Area wine country.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Avelo Airlines announced that it would be expanding its presence at Boise Airport with exclusive nonstop service to Sonoma County, California. Flights will operate between BOI and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma Airport (STS).

Avelo’s service to Sonoma County from Boise will begin May 2 and operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We have been very encouraged by the positive reception Avelo has received in Boise and are excited to add this second popular California destination," said Andrew Levy, the Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO. "With the addition of this exclusive nonstop service, getting to the Bay Area and California Wine Country is now more affordable and easier than ever for travelers in southwest Idaho. This new route will also make getting from the Bay Area and Sonoma County to Boise a faster and smoother experience.”

"We're thrilled to see Avelo announce a new nonstop summer service to Sonoma County, California, starting this May," said Rebecca Hupp, the Boise Airport Director. "Sonoma offers an unmatched weekend getaway, from renowned wineries to stunning redwood forests—and we're excited to share them with our passengers."

If you want to make reservations, you can go to their website.