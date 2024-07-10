Alaska Airlines announces service to three new destinations from Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Alaska Airlines is connecting Boise to three new travel destinations with new nonstop service flights beginning in December 2024 and January 2025.

Boise residents will be able to fly directly to Bozeman, Orange County, and Orlando starting soon.

Flights to Bozeman and Orange County from the Boise Airport will start on Thursday, December 19, with flights to Orlando starting soon after, on Tuesday, January 7.

According to Alaska Airlines, the Bozeman and Orlando flights will be seasonal winter routes while Orange County will be year-round.

With the expansion the Boise Airport now offers 28 nonstop flights to destinations around the country and connects Boise residents with major theme parks in California and Florida.