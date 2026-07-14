Alaska Airlines adding daily nonstop flights from Boise to Honolulu

BOISE, Idaho — Boise travelers will soon have a new way to reach Hawaii without a connecting flight.

Alaska Airlines announced it will begin daily nonstop service between Boise and Honolulu starting Dec. 17, with seasonal flights continuing through March 21.

The new route will make Alaska Airlines the only carrier offering nonstop service between Idaho and Hawaii, according to the airline and Boise Airport.

Boise Airport officials said Hawaii is consistently one of the most requested destinations among passengers, and the new route will provide a more convenient option for travelers during the winter holiday season and spring break.

The Boise-to-Honolulu flights will depart Boise at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 2:20 p.m. local time aboard a Boeing 737.

Tickets are available now through Alaska Airlines.

The route also provides Hawaii travelers with more direct access to Idaho and connections throughout Alaska Airlines' broader network.

Passengers arriving in Honolulu will have same-day connection options to destinations including Kahului on Maui, Līhuʻe on Kauai, and Kona and Hilo on Hawaii Island.

Alaska Airlines said the new route builds on its continued growth in Boise, where the airline serves more destinations than any other carrier from the airport.