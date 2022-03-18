The Best Broil King Griddles To Level Up Your Next Meal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savory to whip up, a griddle can elevate your cooking to the next level.

With a griddle, you can make breakfast, lunch or dinner, by frying up eggs and hash, burgers or pizza. Make smash burgers or chicken fajitas, where you can warm up your tortillas on the side, or level up your grilled cheese by easily melting two different cheeses to create an ooey-gooey masterpiece. A griddle can also transform soft bread into crispy toast in a hurry.

You can also keep them out for dessert — s’mores pancakes, chocolate crepes and bananas foster French toast all become extra special when made on a griddle.

Adobe

A major perk to using a griddle is that you don’t have to dirty multiple skillets. With a wide surface area, griddles let you cook everything all at once, dividing it into sections to keep the foods separated. The nonstick surface on most models makes cleanup easy, too. Griddles may also be reversible, with a grid side that can be used for grilling meats and vegetables and a flat surface for eggs and pancakes.

Types Of Griddles

Electric griddles, flat cooking surfaces warmed by heating sources, are ideal for home cooks looking for a portable alternative to a stovetop.

If you own a grill and prefer to cook outside, you can also purchase a griddle that simply rests on top of your grill’s grates. This provides a cooking surface without a heating element since the grill will produce the heat. There are similar griddles you can get to rest over the burners of a stovetop, giving you more space to cook veggies and other staples.

Adobe

Broil King griddles offer some of the best burners on the market today, supplying even heat distribution and helpful grease control. The cast-iron construction of the brand’s pans helps maintain your chosen temperature throughout use. Broil King also offers a wide assortment of griddles to choose from, but you’ll find that some are better than others.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their best picks for Broil King griddles.

For the best overall portable griddle from Broil King, this one tops the list. It offers adjustable heat up to 400 degrees, a removable grease tray and an environmentally friendly nonstick ceramic coating. Plus, there’s a removable stainless steel backsplash that runs along its 21-by-12-inch cooking surface.

Amazon

This professional-grade nonstick griddle sets the table for a quick cleanup with a base that can be immersed in water and a removable grease tray that captures the mess. Its even heat distribution tops out at 424 degrees. The cool-touch handles also make it easy and safe to move around the kitchen.

This cast-iron griddle fits the Broil King Baron-Series Gas Grill. It’s reversible and coated in matte porcelain, providing a smooth surface on one side and a grill pattern on the other. The cooking surface measures about 17 1/2 inches by 12 1/2 inches.

Tips For Cleaning Griddles

It’s best to clean your griddle right after each use. Once the surface has cooled, wipe away excess oil with a paper towel. Then, wipe it clean with a non-abrasive kitchen sponge or soft towel and water. If residue remains, create a paste with baking soda and water and gently scrub with a nylon cleaning pad. Stay away from steel wool or scouring agents, which can damage the cooktop, and always wash by hand.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.